Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Ex-minister Manju Verma’s husband surrenders in court

The husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, Chandrashekhar Verma, surrendered before a local court in Begusarai in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case.

The Supreme Court last week asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bihar police to explain the delay in tracing the whereabouts of Verma’s husband.

The court had on the last hearing asked Bihar police to probe the alleged recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from the former minister and her husband. Verma had resigned as the social welfare minister following the case.

It had come to light that her husband had allegedly spoken to Thakur several times between January and June this year.

Thakur is the prime accused in the case in which over 30 girls were reportedly sexually assaulted in the shelter home, the probe of which was taken over by the central agency.

Seventeen people, including Thakur, have been arrested and the agency is on a lookout for five more. Thakur is at present lodged in Bhagalpur jail in Bihar.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:59 IST