‘My charming brother’: Mamata Banerjee wishes Bengal brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is a regular at the Kolkata film festival every year and shares a friendly relationship with Bengal chief minister. He has a huge fan base in the state.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to actor Shah Rukh Khan.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to actor Shah Rukh Khan. (@MamataOfficial/Twitter)
         

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal wished the states brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday. The CM also expressed her desire to meet the Bollywood superstar at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival, which commences on November 8.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote: “Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films. See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019”.

SRK is a regular at the Kolkata film festival every year and shares a friendly relationship with the CM. The superstar also enjoys a huge fan base in Bengal. This year too, he will be gracing the festival along with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Other Bollywood personalities who will be present at the event are Jaya Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar and Mahesh Bhatt.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:47 IST

