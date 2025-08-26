‘My committment to Gandhi family undeniable’: DK Shivakumar defends his credibility as Congressman

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday lashed out at those questioning his credibility amid chaos over him reciting the RSS' "namaste sada vatsale" anthem in the legislative assembly, and defended his allegiance with Congress. Earlier in the day, DK Shivakumar apologised for reciting the RSS anthem in the Assembly.(PTI)

"Before joining politics, I had taken the leaf of all political parties and tried to know their internal agendas. I named my theatre after Indira Gandhi when I was a student leader. My commitment to the (Gandhi) family is without a doubt (undeniable)," Shivakumar told ANI.

The Deputy CM rejected the speculations around his loyalty as a Congressman and said that those raising doubts are doing so to console themselves.

"My message to all of them, if they question my credibility, they are working against their conscience. They don't know my blood, my history. My history is very big in the Congress party. They can speak for their happiness. It will all be without fruits. I once again would like to reiterate," Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, DK Shivakumar apologised for reciting the RSS anthem in the Assembly.

Shivakumar said that he was pulling the legs of BJP leaders and did not want to hurt the feelings of anyone across party lines.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "I just commented and tried to pull their (BJP) leg. Some of my friends are taking a political leap, trying to misuse it and cause confusion among the public. I do not want to hurt their feelings. If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry for them. I would like to seek an apology from all of them."

Shivakumar had firmly denied speculations of joining hands with the BJP and RSS earlier as well, reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party.

"My blood is Congress, and my life is Congress. I am given the responsibility of leading the party in the state, and I firmly stand with the party," he said while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

This comes after he sang the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome" in the Karnataka Assembly, which has triggered discussion on his joining the BJP.

The incident occurred during a debate in the Assembly on Thursday, when BJP MLA R Ashoka pointed towards Shivakumar, emphasising that the state government should take responsibility for the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.

Shivakumar retorted that he knew all about the BJP's tricks, and then proceeded to recite a few lines of the RSS anthem.