'My duty': Rahul Gandhi reaches Madurai to attend the Jallikattu event

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reached Madurai to attend 'Jallikattu' - the bull taming event, in a symbolic support to the farmers protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws.

Upon reaching Madurai, Gandhi said that he specifically came to the town because Tamil culture, language, history, is important for the future of India and "needs to be respected by everyone in India".

"I’ve come here to give a message to those people who think that they can run roughshod over the Tamil people, push aside Tamil language and culture," Gandhi said.

Standing in the arena for the bull taming event, Gandhi said, "I’m happy to see that the arrangements have been done in such a way that it is safe for the bull and the youngsters."

Shri @RahulGandhi arrives at the Jallikattu arena where the excitement was at peak before the event began.

He added, "I’ve received tremendous love and affection from Tamil Nadu and it is my duty to stand by the people of Tamil Nadu and protect their history, culture and language. I’ve come here also to learn about your culture, feelings and history."

Gandhi will lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farms laws across the country by witnessing the sport, as the bull is a symbol of farmers and part of their lives, Alagiri had said.

The Congress leader will attend the event at Madurai's Avaniapuram and is expected to be in the temple town for four hours.

His visit is to "honour the farmers and the valorous Tamil culture on the day of harvest festival and he will not engage in election campaign on that day," party member had said.

Shri @RahulGandhi arrives at Madurai airport to a warm welcome from the people of Tamil Nadu.





Ahead of his visit #VanakkamRahulGandhi, #Jallikattu and Madurai trended on Twitter.