‘My good deeds saved me’: Passenger who was to travel on ill-fated Air India flight

PTI |
Jun 12, 2025 10:29 PM IST

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after take-off, killing almost everyone. 

Savjibhai Timbadia can’t stop thanking the gods as his decision not to take the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London on Thursday saved his life. 

The passenger narrowly avoided being on the Air India flight which crashed in Ahmedabad earlier today(Video Grab)
The passenger narrowly avoided being on the Air India flight which crashed in Ahmedabad earlier today(Video Grab)

“I owe my life to Swaminarayan and thank the gods for saving me,” Timbadia told a TV news channel.

“My son, who stays in London, had earlier booked this flight. A seat number was also allotted to me, but I postponed my departure by four days,” said Timbadia, who is in his late 60s. 

“I did not realise that this decision would save my life. After the crash, my son called me up from London and told me that my good deeds in this life saved me,” he said. 

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after take-off, killing almost everyone. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead.

News / India News / ‘My good deeds saved me’: Passenger who was to travel on ill-fated Air India flight
