'My words were wrong, but…': HDFC staffer on viral 'Thakur hoon mai' video

A video from an HDFC Bank in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, showing a female staffer seemingly engaged in a heated confrontation with a customer, went viral on social media. Following this, the employee, identified as Aastha Singh, has issued a clarification that while she is aware not to use abrasive language at the workplace, she won't tolerate anyone threatening to 'teach her a lesson'. The HDFC employee said that the video has not only been misinterpreted to show me arguing with a customer, but also used to stir a row over caste identity. (X/@77_com7)

In the viral video from HDFC's Panki branch, Singh was allegedly seen bursting out at a customer, using abusive language and caste-referenced remarks. The video, which went viral on X, showed Singh, infuriated, pointing at a man in the bank.

She said, "Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur)," warning the man not to mess with her. This remark stirred some criticism as many viewed her statement as a bid to use caste identity for intimidation.

Amid growing speculations over the viral video, the HDFC staffer has issued a clarification.

Singh said that, firstly, the video is not a recent incident, clarifying that it dates back to January 6.

"Secondly, this video is not related to a customer. I have not misbehaved with a customer. This video is from an argument that I had with the husband of another female employee who was working in the same bank branch as me," Singh said in her clarification video.

The video has not only been misinterpreted to show me arguing with a customer, but also used to stir a row over caste identity.