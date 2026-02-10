'My words were wrong, but…': HDFC staffer on viral 'Thakur hoon mai' video
The employee from HDFC bank's Panki branch in Kanpur, also clarified that the viral video was from January 6, and not a recent one.
A video from an HDFC Bank in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, showing a female staffer seemingly engaged in a heated confrontation with a customer, went viral on social media. Following this, the employee, identified as Aastha Singh, has issued a clarification that while she is aware not to use abrasive language at the workplace, she won't tolerate anyone threatening to 'teach her a lesson'.
In the viral video from HDFC's Panki branch, Singh was allegedly seen bursting out at a customer, using abusive language and caste-referenced remarks. The video, which went viral on X, showed Singh, infuriated, pointing at a man in the bank.
She said, "Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur)," warning the man not to mess with her. This remark stirred some criticism as many viewed her statement as a bid to use caste identity for intimidation.
Amid growing speculations over the viral video, the HDFC staffer has issued a clarification.
Singh said that, firstly, the video is not a recent incident, clarifying that it dates back to January 6.
"Secondly, this video is not related to a customer. I have not misbehaved with a customer. This video is from an argument that I had with the husband of another female employee who was working in the same bank branch as me," Singh said in her clarification video.
The video has not only been misinterpreted to show me arguing with a customer, but also used to stir a row over caste identity.
WATCH:
Singh went on to detail her account of the incident. She said that one of her colleagues had resigned and had wanted to be relieved on the same day.
"Her sister-in-law had been sitting in the branch since morning, and I had a minor argument with her. Later, the sister-in-law informed her brother (the colleague's husband) about the argument," Singh stated in the video.
She alleged that her colleague's husband showed up at the branch after working hours. "He stormed into the bank at 4:30 pm and misbehaved with me. He directly asked me which caste I belong to (kaunsi jaati ke ho) and said I have a lot of arrogance," Singh added.
She said that he further came to her desk and threatened to 'teach her a lesson'. According to Singh, he said, "Mai tumhari hekdi nikal dunga. Mai tumhari saari garmi nikal dunga."
Singh said that she lashed out after he misbehaved with her.
"Yes, my words were wrong. I am aware that I am in public service, and I should measure my words carefully. But if someone threatens to teach me a lesson, then I will not tolerate it," Singh stated firmly.
I continue to stand by my statement that "I am a Thakur" and I am completely proud of this fact.