Nadda hails PM, Nitish in Gaya

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 06:05 IST

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) put up a united show in its first major election rally in Bihar on Sunday with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar for changing the state’s political culture and propelling development.

Speaking at the Gandhi Maidan in Gaya on the birth anniversary of socialist icon Jay Prakash Narayan, Nadda attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress but did not take the name of estranged ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) once.

“Leadership of India is secure in the hands of PM Modi and what is needed is to bring Nitish Kumar back to carry forward development work,” he said, coining a new slogan: “Modi hai toh mumkeen hai, Nitish hai toh pradesh aage badhega.”

Nadda attacked former CM Lalu Prasad and his alliance with the Congress. “The leader who became a politician and CM with the blessings of Jayaprakash Narayan— the man who formed Janata Party by sidelining the Congress – is now hugging the very party,” he said.

Nadda was sharing the stage with BJP and Janata Dal (United) leaders, along with former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. Social distancing norms were enforced at the rally with attendees being made to sit apart and undergo thermal screening and spraying of sanitisers at entry points. This was the first big physical rally addressed by a top leader in the run up to the three-phase state polls that begin on October 28.

The BJP released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the polls on November 3. Sitting minister Nand Kishore Yadav and Nitish Mishra, son of former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were among the prominent names.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member asse mbly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The results of the elections – where the NDA is facing the RJD-Congress-Left grand alliance, and a smaller third front—will be declared in November 10.

In his speech, Nadda hailed Modi and Kumar. “Nitish ji, along with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji, has changed the political culture and narratives of Bihar. Earlier, the Congress used to do politics on caste. Now Narendra Modi has started a culture of going to people with a report card of the government’s work,” he said.

Nadda also hailed Bihar’s CM for his Covid-19 control strategy.Reminding people of ₹1.2 lakh crore package announced by PM Modi during the 2015 assembly polls, Nadda said ₹394 crore was already spent for farmers’ welfare, ₹10,000 crore for education and ₹1,550 crore for skill development.

Congress MLC Premchandra Mishra said that instead of attacking other parties, the BJP leaders should explain to the public how they came to power in Bihar and what they do in three years of their rule with the JD(U). “People would like to know what they did during the Covid,-19 pandemic for migrants, and how many industries did they establish in Bihar.”