Kohima, The Joint Coordination Committee , comprising five major organisations of Nagaland government employees, on Friday announced that it will launch a three-day pen down strike starting October 14, to press for their demand for the removal of a name from the list of officers to be inducted into the IAS cadre. Nagaland govt employees to launch pen down strike next week to press for their demand

In a statement, the JCC claimed that the Select List finalised for induction into the IAS cadre on September 25, included a candidate who did not qualify through the Nagaland Public Service Commission route and demanded that the name of the officer concerned be removed from it to protect merit-based recruitment.

Asserting that the inclusion of a non-NPSC officer in the list contravenes established rules and undermines the merit-based system of public service recruitment, it criticised the government’s silence and nonchalant attitude toward its legitimate concerns.

The JCC clarified that the Pen Down Strike, which would be its third phase of agitation following the ongoing wearing of black badge and poster campaign in offices, will be observed by all service associations affiliated with the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association , one of its constituents of the Committee.

It also cautioned that directives issued by any non-governmental agencies not connected with the issue should be disregarded.

The JCC also acknowledged the All Nagaland School Teachers’ Association, an affiliate of CANSSEA, for its prompt compliance with the directive and validated the circular issued by ANSTA as being consistent with the purpose of the agitation.

To avoid academic disruption, the JCC announced that examinations under schools, colleges, and educational institutions will be exempted from the purview of the Pen Down Strike.

Besides CANSSEA, the other four organisations are the Nagaland Secretariat Service Association, Nagaland Finance and Accounts Service Association, Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association, and the Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Service Associations.

