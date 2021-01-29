Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy

A state funeral will be accorded to Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy who passed away on January 28 in Kohima. Toy, an officer of 1989 batch from Nagaland, died after a prolonged battle against cancer.

He was 57 and is survived by his wife and four children.

The funeral will be organised at the official residence of the chief secretary in Kohima, officials said. In this regard, all the government offices in Kohima have been directed to be closed so as to enable the government employees to pay their last respects to the departed official.

The state Cabinet paid rich tributes to Toy for exceptional service during his 32 years of illustrious service career. “As the Chief Secretary, his leadership to the entire government machinery, matured and measured advice, counsel, and the tremendous goodwill enjoyed by him cutting across the length and breadth of the state was a source of immense strength to the Cabinet and the government officials. He made tremendous contributions and galvanised the entire Government machinery to fight the Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the people of the state were least affected,” said a statement issued by Cabinet secretary J. Alam.

Governor RN Ravi, chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang also condoled the demise.