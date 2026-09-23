Nagpur woman ends life during video call after partner refuses to marry: Police

A 32-year-old woman allegedly ended her life over the weekend in Nagpur during a live video call with her long-time partner, who watched and kept it connected for 23 minutes after her death, police said on Wednesday. The two were in a relationship since 2015. (Shutterstock)

The two were in a relationship since 2015, and the partner allegedly exploited her physically under the repeated assurances of marriage, they added.

Sainath Ramod, a Maharashtra Police officer, said the call remained connected for around 23 minutes after she died. “The accused made no effort to dissuade or save her. Based on her mother’s complaint, we have registered a case and are dispatching a team to Pune to arrest him for interrogation.”

Investigators said the 34-year-old partner, who is from Amravati and pursuing a PhD in Pune, was booked for abetment to suicide. They added that the woman was also from Amravati. She worked for a private firm in Nagpur since December 2025 and lived with a friend.

Police said the 34-year-old visited the woman’s mother with a marriage proposal. But the man’s family opposed the marriage even as he concealed their disapproval and continued meeting the woman in Nagpur before refusing to marry her.

The woman continued to press him to honour his commitment. In her complaint, the mother alleged that the partner resorted to blackmail, threatening to leak her intimate photographs on social media if she persisted.

Police said the woman made the desperate video call to her partner on Sunday, warning him that she was going to end her life.