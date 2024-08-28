Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said his government is aiming to transform the state into a $2-trillion economy by 2047 by targeting 15% annual growth rate of gross state domestic product (GSDP), as part of its Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047 action plan. Naidu aims at making Andhra $2 trillion economy by 2047

Naidu’s remarks came during his meeting with representatives of the NITI Aayog — the apex policy think tank of the Centre — at his chambers in the state secretariat in Amaravati. The meeting was called to discuss the modalities of formulating Viksit Andhra Pradesh document, on the lines of Viksit Bharat (developed India) agenda of the Union government.

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has already conveyed that the state government is planning to get the vision document for Viksit AP unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047 will be an integral part of the Viksit Bharat-2047 initiative of the Centre,” Prasad had said on August 21 during a meeting with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of departments.

Naidu told the NITI Aayog members that the vision document would contain the strategies for eradication of poverty and overall development of the state. “We are adopting the macro-to-micro method to achieve the objectives. While there would be a broad strategy at the state-level, vision documents would be brought out at the district-level and then at the mandal-level (block level),” he told NITI Aayog members.

These district-level vision documents would become a provisional document for the development of the districts. “We shall prepare five-year vision documents at the district level,” he added.

The chief minister told the NITI Aayog members that his TDP-BJP-JanaSena alliance government would transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub for high-value agri-processing, industries, logistics and renewable energy. An action plan is being prepared to enhance the skills of the youth and make them employment-ready, he added.

Naidu also disclosed his plans to make Andhra Pradesh an international tourist destination. “Different districts of the state would be developed into growth centres and efforts are on to create modern medical facilities to the people,” the CM said, adding that steps would be taken to transform Andhra Pradesh into a role model for other states in digital governance and economic development.