Naidu burns copy of Andhra govt’s order banning roadshows

The traditional bonfire of “Bhogi”, celebrated on the eve of the Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh, was converted into an event for protest by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday against the controversial order issued by the state government banning rallies and meetings on public roads.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who took part in Bhogi festivities at his native village Naravaripalle in Chittoor district with his family members, burnt a copy of GO No. 1 in the traditional bonfire to register his protest.

Joined by several local TDP leaders and cadre, Naidu threw the copies of the GO into the fire, raising slogans against the government for stifling the voice of the opposition. He extended Sankranti greetings to all the Telugus in all parts of the country and abroad.

He said it was only after the emergence of the TDP that Telugu got world recognition. He further said he had always kept the future of the youth in mind while working out policies during his regime as the chief minister for 14 years.

He expressed concern that the state was going in the reverse direction during the present regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The condition of the state had come to such a state that the people had started cursing their fate for voting the YSR Congress party to power, Naidu added.

“All sections of people are suffering because of this mad rule. There is an urgent need for the TDP to come back to power because of the welfare of the public,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief said he had the support of five crore people if Jagan had the support of the police. He made it clear that his fight is not for his gains but only in the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader and state power minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said he regretted that the TDP chief was playing cheap politics even on the festive occasion by burning copies of the government orders in the festival bonfire.

“He had taken the lives of 11 people in a stampede at his meetings, because of his publicity craze. When the government brought a GO to impose certain restrictions on holding public meetings on narrow roads, he cried foul. He doesn’t care about the loss of lives for his politics,” Reddy said.

