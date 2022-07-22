Naidu visits flood-hit areas

Hyderabad

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lashed out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its “failure’ to deal with massive floods to the Godavari river that inundated several villages in the East and West Godavari districts.

Naidu, who visited the flood-affected villages of Achanta block in West Godavari district on boats, said the Jagan government had left the people in lurch. “Neither chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues visited the flood affected areas personally but confined to making aerial surveys. Is it the way to deal with this kind of calamity?” he asked.

He said the chief minister should have camped at Rajamahendravaram till the situation improves. “That is how the TDP while in power dealt with cyclones like Hud Hud,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief said he was deeply anguished on seeing the plight of those struggling to save their lives in this helpless condition. “While the Telangana government announced ₹10,000 to each family towards flood relief, the Jagan government announced ₹2,000. Will it be enough to meet the expenses of people when the prices are so high?” he asked.

Naidu demanded that at least ₹50,000 be paid to each family and the damaged houses in this calamity be rebuilt with the government cost.

He promised that he would take up the issue of constructing a bridge across the Godavari with the Centre or the TDP will build the bridge when it comes to power in the coming elections.

