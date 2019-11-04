e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Name of whistleblower should be revealed, says Donald Trump on impeachment inquiry

india Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Trump, without giving evidence, suggested the whistleblower could potentially be guilty of fraud.
Trump, without giving evidence, suggested the whistleblower could potentially be guilty of fraud.(AP)
         

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the name of the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry should be revealed because that individual had given false information.

Trump, without giving evidence, suggested the whistleblower could potentially be guilty of fraud.

“The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false information,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “He made up a story.”

tags
top news
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Quick, proactive: Why Beijing’s Grap works, and Delhi’s doesn’t
Quick, proactive: Why Beijing’s Grap works, and Delhi’s doesn’t
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Odd Even RuleOdd Even SchemeSourav GangulyPrince NarulaPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India News