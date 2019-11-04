Name of whistleblower should be revealed, says Donald Trump on impeachment inquiry

india

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the name of the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry should be revealed because that individual had given false information.

Trump, without giving evidence, suggested the whistleblower could potentially be guilty of fraud.

“The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false information,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “He made up a story.”