Narasapuram MP who rebelled against Jagan, likely to contest Andhra polls

Sitting parliamentarian from Narasapuram parliamentary constituency in Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who resigned from the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), is likely to contest the state assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 13, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Raju had resigned from the YSRCP on February 24 after revolting against YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Wikimedia commons)

Raju had resigned from the YSRCP on February 24 after revolting against party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last four and a half years. A senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said that he is likely to join the party at the public meeting of party president N Chandrababu Naidu at Palakollu on Friday.

The Narasapuram MP had been trying for a ticket from any of the three National Democratic Alliance partners – TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP from the same constituency in the upcoming general elections. As part of seat sharing agreement among the alliance partners, the seat was allocated to the BJP, which fielded its state general secretary Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma.

An upset Raju made extensive lobbying with the TDP to get the seat back from the BJP and held several rounds of discussions with Naidu. The TDP leader quoted above said Naidu, in turn, offered Eluru Lok Sabha seat to the BJP in exchange for Narasapuram seat, but the BJP leadership did not agree for the same.

“As a result, Raju has no choice but to accept Naidu’s offer to contest the assembly elections from Undi assembly constituency, presently represented by TDP candidate Manthena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju,” the party leader said.

He said Naidu had held discussions with the sitting MLA and assured to take care of his political interests, once the party comes to power.

Raju was elected on the YSRCP ticket from Narasapuram in April 2019 elections, but staged a revolt against Jagan in November 2019, questioning the latter’s decision on the formation of three capitals.

Since then, the MP has been questioning the policies of the Jagan government. He could not step into Andhra Pradesh for a long time, fearing arrest by the police in one case or the other.

The YSRC parliamentary party headed by V Vijay Sai Reddy moved a petition before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in July 2020, seeking disqualification of Raju from the Lok Sabha and the petition is pending before the Speaker.

On May 14, 2021, when he came to Hyderabad for his birthday celebrations, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra police arrested him under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (conducing public mischief).

The CID alleged that Raju had been indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government. On the same evening of his arrest, he moved a bail petition in the state high court but it was rejected.

Later, he moved the Supreme Court for bail and alleged that he was subject to physical torture by the CID police during his stay in the police station. On May 17, 2021, the SC ordered that Raju be admitted to the military hospital in Secunderabad for medical examination. Based on the medical report, the apex court granted him bail.

On being released from the hospital, Raju left for New Delhi and stayed put in the national capital since then. It was only on January 13, 2024 that he landed in Andhra Pradesh to attend the Sankranti festival in Bhimavaram.