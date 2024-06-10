Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: 5 NDA allies, JP Nadda inducted, Smriti Irani & Anurag Thakur out. Key takeaways

Narendra Modi was on Sunday sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row, at the grand swearing-in ceremony inside Rashtrapati Bhavan's compound. 30 cabinet ministers, 36 ministers of state (MoS), 5 MoS (independent charge) also took oath of office. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, S. Jaishankar greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he takes oath as a cabinet minister during the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government.(Hindustan Times)

Apart from several BJP stalwarts, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, a host of BJP's allies were inducted as Cabinet ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first-ever coalition government.

Here are the key takeaways from Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal were included in Modi's council of ministers. All these leaders held crucial portfolios in the previous Modi government. BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has also become a minister. It is likely that he will be given a crucial portfolio in the Modi 3.0 government. His inclusion has triggered speculation that the BJP may get a new president soon. Several former chief ministers were sworn in as ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Sarbanand Sonowal. A host of BJP allies were given space in the Cabinet. HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan became Cabinet ministers. The BJP, which managed to win only 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, relies on its NDA allies, mainly N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, for crossing the majority mark. Several BJP allies, including RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, were sworn in as MoS and MoS (independent charge). Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who is the first BJP MP from Kerala and Harsh Malhotra, who won Lok Sabha polls from East Delhi, are among the first-time MPs in the Union Cabinet. All states which send four or more MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha have found representation in the council of ministers, besides smaller states like Goa and Arunachal Pradesh, reported PTI. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the highest number of leaders in Modi's council of ministers. Four ministers out of total 8 from Bihar have got Cabinet rank. Uttar Pradesh got nine berths, including one in the Cabinet (Rajnath Singh). Maharashtra, which goes to the assembly polls in October, has its six MPs in the council of ministers. Out of 72 ministers, 7 are women. At least 42 ministers are from the Other Backward Class(OBC), Scheduled Caste(SC) and Scheduled Tribe(ST) categories. 37 ministers from the previous Modi government have been dropped from the council of ministers. Seven of these ministers held the Cabinet rank, including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Narayan Rane. Among the notable names who were dropped as ministers are Arjun Munda, Parshottam Rupala, Mahendra Nath Pandey, RK Singh, Kailash Choudhary, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Faggansingh Kulaste, VK Singh, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti , Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan and Meenakashi Lekhi.

Full list of Cabinet ministers and ministers of state:

List of Cabinet ministers: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Manohar Lal, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Pralhad Joshi, Jual Oram, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Annpurna Devi, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, G Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan and C R Patil.

Additionally, the following were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge): Rao Inderjit Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao and Jayant Chaudhary.

The new Ministers of State include: Jitin Prasada, Shripad Yesso Naik, Pankaj Chaudhary, Krishan Pal, Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Anupriya Patel, V. Somanna, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, SP Singh Baghel, Sushri Sobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, BL Verma, Shantanu Thakur, Suresh Gopi, L Murugan, Ajay Tamta, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kamlesh Paswan, Bhagirath Choudhary, Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth, Ravneet Singh, Durgadas Uikey, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Sukanta Majumdar, Savitri Thakur, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Harsh Malhotra, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Murlidhar Mohol, George Kurian and Pabitra Margherita.