LIVE BLOG

Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath shrine on Diwali

PM Narendra Modi in Kedarnath Live: The Prime Minister offered prayer at the Kedarnath shrine and reviewed the Kedarpuri reconstruction project. Thereafter, he will take off to Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 07, 2018 11:16 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kedarnath on Wednesday where he offered prayers at the shrine.

He also reviewed the Kedarpuri project, the foundation stone for which was laid in October 2017.

The temple was devastated in the 2013 flash floods that killed thousands.

On Tuesday, 5,100 ‘diyas’ were lit together and arranged in rows around the temple and at all sacred spots close to it.

Later in the day, he will fly to Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with army jawans.

Here are the live updates:

 

11:15 am IST

After prayers, PM Modi meets locals

PM Narendra Modi meets locals at Kedarnath after offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple.

10:52 am IST

PM Modi with jawans of Indian Armed Forces at Harsil

10:35 am IST

PM offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

10:27 am IST

PM Modi reviews reconstruction work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the reconstruction work of the Kedarnath temple which was devastated in the 2013 flash floods that killed thousands.

10:08 am IST

PM Modi arrives in Kedarnath

10:04 am IST

Indian Armed Forces draw admiration from across the world: PM

PM Modi also said India is taking great strides forward in defence. He spoke of various measures being taken for welfare of ex-servicemen, including One Rank, One Pension. He said that Indian Armed Forces draw admiration and appreciation from across the world, in UN peacekeeping operations.

9:58 am IST

PM Modi addresses jawans at Harshil

PM Narendra Modi was in Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with Army and ITBP personnel.

Greeting the jawans on the occasion, the prime minister said their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights, is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians, a statement from his office said

9:45 am IST

PM Modi reaches Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun and left for Kedarnath in a chopper.

9:30 am IST

PM Modi to arrive in Kedarnath shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land in Kedarnath around 10am: Shyam Jaju, BJP’s national vice-president.