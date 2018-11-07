Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath shrine on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kedarnath on Wednesday where he offered prayers at the shrine.

He also reviewed the Kedarpuri project, the foundation stone for which was laid in October 2017.

The temple was devastated in the 2013 flash floods that killed thousands.

On Tuesday, 5,100 ‘diyas’ were lit together and arranged in rows around the temple and at all sacred spots close to it.

Later in the day, he will fly to Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with army jawans.

Here are the live updates:

11:15 am IST After prayers, PM Modi meets locals PM Narendra Modi meets locals at Kedarnath after offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple.





10:52 am IST PM Modi with jawans of Indian Armed Forces at Harsil





10:35 am IST PM offers prayers at Kedarnath temple Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Kedarnath. pic.twitter.com/Mdi9fRRWwX — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018





10:27 am IST PM Modi reviews reconstruction work Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the reconstruction work of the Kedarnath temple which was devastated in the 2013 flash floods that killed thousands.





10:08 am IST PM Modi arrives in Kedarnath Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kedarnath. He will celebrate #Diwali here today. pic.twitter.com/ukPASyxVAp — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018





10:04 am IST Indian Armed Forces draw admiration from across the world: PM PM Modi also said India is taking great strides forward in defence. He spoke of various measures being taken for welfare of ex-servicemen, including One Rank, One Pension. He said that Indian Armed Forces draw admiration and appreciation from across the world, in UN peacekeeping operations.





9:58 am IST PM Modi addresses jawans at Harshil PM Narendra Modi was in Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with Army and ITBP personnel. Greeting the jawans on the occasion, the prime minister said their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights, is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians, a statement from his office said





9:45 am IST PM Modi reaches Uttarakhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun and left for Kedarnath in a chopper.



