Narendra Modi pays tribute at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, War Memorial ahead of oath ceremony

NDA Parliamentary Party leader and Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial ‘Rajghat’, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ and National War Memorial ahead of his swearing-in as the prime minister later in the evening. Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi pays tribute at the War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term.(PTI)

The PM-elect first visited Rajghat and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. He was accompanied by former union minister and senior party leader Hardeep Singh Puri.

Following his visit to Rajghat, Modi paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'. Vajpayee was the first ever BJP prime minister and is credited for the party's rise as a pillar of national politics along with veteran leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

He also greeted the supporters and people gathered there as he walked towards these monuments.

Later, he arrived at the National War Memorial accompanied by former defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and VCAS Air Marshal* Amar Preet Singh and laid wreath.

The National War Memorial was established in 2019 to honour and remember soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought in armed conflicts of independent India.

Modi will be sworn in as prime minister for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Mumru will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his council of ministers at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt. He is the only leader after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to have been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

Leaders from seven neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, will be attending the mega event. Besides Hasina and Muizzu, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles vice president Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Modi was elected as the NDA Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall. President Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister designate on Friday, soon after BJP chief JP Nadda submitted a letter confirming Modi’s election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Apart from Modi, the council of ministers under the new NDA government will also be sworn in on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up across Delhi to celebrate the mega event.

Posters of PM-designate Narendra Modi put up in Delhi ahead of his oath ceremony

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for the oath ceremony on Sunday.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 results:

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.