Nation functions on rights and not on individual’s will, says Uddhav

In an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the nation runs on rights and not on the will of an individual. Thackeray reiterated the issue of sovereignty of the states and sought guidance from legal luminaries on the rights of the Centre and state.

Thackeray was speaking in Aurangabad at the inauguration of the two wings of the annexe building of Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court, where Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, supreme court judge DY Chandrachud, chief justice of Bombay high court Dipankar Datta, were also present.

The chief minister added that while we celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav (75th year) of independence, there needs to be a “brainstorming” on what has been achieved in these seven and a half decades after independence. Raking the issue of federalism in India for the second time in eight days, Thackeray said the celebration of freedom should not be limited to 75 years, but freedom is to be maintained permanently.

Speaking in front of the legal experts on Saturday, the CM asked, “What is our country’s democracy and is there a federal structure in it. What has been written in the Constitution about Centre and states’ rights? At the time of making the Constitution, the questions were raised by some experts on the powers of states and the Centre. Babasaheb Ambedkar had clearly said that except few rights, the states too are sovereign like the Centre. Are these rights being encroached upon?”

He further said that he was speaking what was in the minds of the common man. “If we feel that slavery should not be our destiny again, then I humbly request that all the legal experts should discuss and guide the nation on the issue. What does freedom mean? Who has how many rights? Yes, you hold an office, but being in office does not mean that your will can become your right. Your authority is separate, and your will is different. Someone should tell us.”

“I am confident that the legal experts will soon throw light on these matters and everybody will get to know the framework of the constitution,” he added.

Last week, in a speech during the Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena — the party he heads — Thackeray had said that the architects of the Constitution gave equal sovereignty to the State and Centre under the federal structure. He had also that if the Centre interfered in the workings of the State then it is “unconstitutional” and “cannot be tolerated”.

Thackeray on Saturday also took a jibe at former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who remains absconding in the money laundering and Antilia bomb scare case. Justice Chandrachud during his speech had referred to a case from 1958 where an accused was absconding.

“Chandrachud saheb, you mentioned that one accused has been absconding since 1958, and his case is still pending. Here (Maharashtra), the complainant is missing, but the case is still going on. Nobody knows where the complainant fled away after levelling the allegations. But, the allegations are dug up, inquiries and raids are conducted. There is a need to bring in some framework for such methods,” he said.

Stating that crime against women has now become a major issue in the country, Thackeray said that the government has decided to build shelters for the safety of homeless women and orphan children. “As part of the decision, a survey has stated in Mumbai for the shelter of homeless and orphaned women and children that will help prevent injustice to such vulnerable groups,” he added.

Thackeray said that his government will work to give justice to the people as providing justice is not one man’s job but teamwork. The chief minister said that the government will soon allocate land for a new building of the Bombay high court. He asked CJI to remain present for the foundation laying ceremony. “We will try to inaugurate the building in our term only,” the chief minister said.