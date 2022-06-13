After day-long questioning, ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin money laundering probe tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to depose before the officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Tuesday. The federal agencies reportedly quizzed him for about nine hours in connection with the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper amid high drama and massive protests held by top Congress leaders and workers during the day.

A number of Congress leaders were detained during the party's Satyagraha march held in the national capital in solidarity with the former Congress president. Among those detained were Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and Rajya Sabha MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda.

Also read | KC Venugopal manhandled by cops in Delhi during rally for Rahul Gandhi

The party leadership said some of the senior functionaries, including MPs P Chidambaram, Pramod Tiwari and KC Venugopal, were also manhandled by personnel of the Delhi Police. Later, Chidambaram said that according to doctors, if there is a hairline crack, it will heal on its own in about 10 days and that he would go about his work on Tuesday. “When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!” he wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi entered the ED headquarters in central Delhi around 11.10am accompanied by a large number of leaders, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and escorted by armed CRPF personnel. He was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

He left for lunch around 2.10pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30pm, officials said. During this break, Rahul and Priyanka went to meet their mother Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where the Congress interim chief is being treated for Covid-related issues. Rahul was at the ED office till past 10pm.

Meanwhile, the Congress staged protests across the country, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is targeting the Opposition by misusing central agencies.

Regarding manhandling of Congress leaders, the Delhi Police said it had no incident of injuries due to use of force has come to its knowledge. However, it will diligently probe any such complaint and take appropriate action. It said 459 people were detained, including 26 MPs and five MLAs and all women and functionaries, have been released.

Lashing out at the government for "not allowing"' peaceful protest, Congress leaders said they would not kowtow to the Modi government and vowed to continue their agitation.

The BJP hit back saying Congress leaders are supporting corruption and protecting the alleged assets worth ₹2,000 crore of the Gandhi family.

The ED investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON