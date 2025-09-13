National Lok Adalat today: Your step-by-step guide to clearing traffic challans

The National Lok Adalat for amicable settlement of pending Civil and Compoundable cases is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 13. The Lok Adalat provides an alternative route for the quick and cost-effective settlement of pending minor cases, including traffic challans. In terms of traffic violations, National Lok Adalat will focus on minor offences like riding without a helmet, over-speeding, parking violations, etc. (ANI/Representational Image)

Not just traffic challans, several types of cases, including criminal compundable offences, plea bargaining, revenue case, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), land acquisition cases, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), consumer matters, electricity and water bill cases can be undertaken in this year’s Lok Adalat.

The initiative is being organised under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), It aims to reduce the burden of minor legal disputes while also providing a platform to resolve disputes outside the regular court proceedings.

When and where will it be held?

The 3rd National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on September 13, Saturday and will begin from 10 am to 4 pm. It will be held at all the High Courts, District Courts, Debt Recovery Tribunals, State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions, District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions and Permanent Lok Adalats across India.

Citizens looking to get their challans cleared need to follow these steps

Visit the official website of Delhi Traffic Police Click on the ‘Delhi State Legal Service Authority’ option on the homepage Click on the option that says ‘Click here to generate Challan Tokens for National Lok Adalat to be held on 13 September'. After clicking, the user will have to fill a form with details, including their vehicle number, chassis number or engine number, after which it will show the challan details. After selecting which challan needs to be settled, the user will have to select a Court complex, a court room and the timing of the session. After the form is successfully filled out and the location and timings are chosen, a token will be generated, which will be crucial for attending the Lok Adalat session scheduled.

Serious offences such as drunk driving, hit-and-run cases or negligence caused death are not included in the National Lok Adalat.

Traffic Violations

In terms of traffic violations, National Lok Adalat will focus on minor offences like riding without a helmet, over-speeding, parking violations, etc. Citizens can use this as an opportunity to get all their pending challans and notices cleared.

Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to announce that the National Lok Adalat will be set up on Saturday in all court complexes from 10 am to 4 pm. The court complexes in Delhi include Patiala House, Karkardoma, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka and Rouse Avenue.