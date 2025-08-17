Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
Naveen Patnaik admitted to hospital, condition stable: Doctors

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 08:07 pm IST

Odisha health minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader to inquire about his health

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness.

Doctors at the hospital said the 78-year-old five-time chief minister was suffering from dehydration, but his condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment. Odisha health minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader to inquire about his health.

On June 20, Patnaik had undergone spine surgery for cervical arthritis at a hospital in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Patnaik had held a meeting with BJD leaders and party MLAs at Naveen Niwas to discuss strategy to counter the BJP government’s proposed move to curtail the powers of panchayat representatives, including panchayat samiti chairpersons. The party is planning to launch public protests against the move.

