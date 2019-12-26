e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / India News / Naveen Patnaik triggers succession talks on BJD’s 23rd anniversary

Naveen Patnaik triggers succession talks on BJD’s 23rd anniversary

Before the assembly polls in April, Patnaik had told a magazine that he had not picked a successor yet but it would be someone from the BJD.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:59 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Some BJD leaders believe it is only a matter of time before Patnaik names Pandian his successor.
Some BJD leaders believe it is only a matter of time before Patnaik names Pandian his successor. (PTI Photo)
         

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has fuelled speculations of a succession plan by saying the 23-year old Biju Janata Dal is not dependent on him or some other leaders for its survival and growth.

Patnaik’s statement to partymen celebrating BJD’s 23rd Foundation Day has strengthened talks of his private secretary VK Pandian emerging as his successor. Patnaik has made it clear that he will not be succeeded by a member of his family.

Patnaik was elected Odisha’s chief minister for a record 5th consecutive term only 7-months ago but his Thursday reflection is widely being interpreted as preparing the party for a future without him at the helm.

“Biju Babu used to say that do not be loyal to me but be loyal to the cause of Odisha’s destiny. True to his words, BJD has now become a people’s movement,” said Patnaik

Before the assembly polls in April, Patnaik had told a magazine that he had not picked a successor yet but it would be someone from the BJD.

“The people will choose a successor,” he had said.

45-year old VK Pandian, an IAS officer, is Patnaik’s trusted, who joined his team in 2011 as the private secretary in the CMO. He has held immense clout in the administration and in the party over the last 5 years but his role has recently become a lot more public as the secretary of the newly created department of 5T (teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and timeline). He has been touring tribal and coastal areas assessing government facilities like hospitals and taking remedial steps to address any inadequacies. Officials, several years senior to Pandian, are being asked to submit their 5T plans to him for approval.

Some partymen believe it is only a matter of time before Pandian is named the successor but analysts feel Patnaik making way will not augur well for the BJD.

“Biju Janata Dal is not the same as it was 23 years ago. The party has almost no political element left and all decisions are top down. He may name anyone a successor, but the moment he is out, the party will disintegrate,” said political analyst Rabi Das.

Political science professor Prabhat Mohanty said BJD’s dream run would come to an end when the chief minister hangs his boots.

“People have been voting for Naveen Patnaik only. It’s not necessary that they also root for his successor. It is unlikely that any of his partymen will obey his successor,” said Mohanty.

tags
top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news