Navy sailor Suraj Dubey cremated with full state honors in Jharkhand’s Palamu
- Suraj Dubey was found with severe burn injuries in the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar and died while being taken to a hospital in Mumbai.
Indian Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey who died in Mumbai on Friday night after being set ablaze by kidnappers in Maharashtra’s Palghar, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Purbadiha in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday.
The army and navy personnel gave a gun salute to the sailor. Jharkhand minister Mithilesh Thakur also attended the funeral.
The navy man was found with severe burn injuries in the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar and died while being taken to a hospital in Mumbai.
In his dying declaration, Dubey had reportedly claimed that the armed men had demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh from him. However, his elder brother Niraj Kumar Dubey said that they did not get any ransom call between January 30 and February 5.
Dubey was on leave from January 1 to February 1. He had taken a flight to Hyderabad from Ranchi at 8 am on January 30. After reaching Hyderabad, he spoke to his family members. He then boarded another flight for Chennai from where he was scheduled to take a train to Coimbatore to rejoin duty.
Dubey disappeared without trace after landing in Chennai at 9 pm that night. His mobile phone was switched off and his family then contacted INS Agrani where he was deployed as leading seaman and finally filed a missing complaint with Chainpur police station in Palamu.
Local leaders including Palamu MP VD Ram and former Speaker of Jharkhand assembly Inder Singh Namdhari have demanded a CBI inquiry into Dubey’s death but minister Mithilesh Thakur said the sailor’s death should not be politicised.
“There should not be any politics on the death of an Indian Navy sailor. The state government will provide a financial assistance of ₹10 to the bereaved family and sanction pension for the family members.”
“Not only Jharkhand but the entire country is grieving the untimely demise of an Indian sailor. The government will ensure that exemplary action is taken against those involved in this heinous crime. The government will also strive for speedy delivery of justice for this son of Palamu,” the minister said.
Dubey’s family members alleged there was a conspiracy behind his death and suspect two of his colleagues were involved in the murder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP
- Reiterating his stand that the new laws are in the “interests of the farmers", the Bihar CM expressed hope that misgivings over the legislations that have arisen in some states would be addressed by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹2.06 lakh crore GST compensation to states due for Apr-Nov
- Minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said The provisional GST compensation due for fiscal 2020-21 (April-November) stands at ₹2,06,461 crore. While GST compensation of ₹40,000 crore has been released to all states/UTs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan taunts JD (U), says he is still part of NDA
- The JD (U) has not changed its opposition to the LJP after Chirag Paswan targeted it in the Bihar assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't link farmers' agitation with one religion or community: Sukhbir Badal
- Speaking to the reporters after addressing ward-level meetings in connection with the forthcoming municipal elections, the SAD president appealed to the Prime Minister to talk on the agenda and focus on giving justice to farmers instead of linking the agitation with any one community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains
- Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VK Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics on her return to TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China conveys condolences to bereaved families of Uttarakhand's flood victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor Suraj Dubey cremated with full state honors in Jharkhand’s Palamu
- Suraj Dubey was found with severe burn injuries in the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar and died while being taken to a hospital in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila preps to launch new regional party in Telangana
- For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media groups of the YSRC about Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political outfit exclusively in Telangana, independent of her brother Jagan’s party, which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity of armed forces pension benefits
- The PIL stated that all personnel of Armed forces which comes under the MHA wants to get pension under the old scheme but the central government has denied it, "therefore discriminating with the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence while both the forces are Armed Forces of the Union".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two BJP MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee, spark speculations of ‘homecoming’
- While one of the BJP MLAs refused to comment on the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the other said that he had met her to discuss development projects in his constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CPI (M) leader’s remark on dialectical materialism triggers debate
- Govindan, also a party central committee member, said since the mind-set of a majority of people was still feudalistic it was impractical to implement dialectical materialism in a society that was not even ready to accept materialism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'All hope was lost': Uttarakhand workers recall hours spent trapped in tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana Cong MP A Revanth Reddy begins padayatra to protest against farm laws
- Reddy, who addressed an impressive rally at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night to protest against the controversial farm laws of the Centre, announced that he would immediately launch a padayatra up to Hyderabad, about 130 km away, to highlight the plight of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox