Home / India News / NC MP wants to know if Abdullahs will move court

NC MP wants to know if Abdullahs will move court

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:52 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar: Hasnain Masoodi, a National Conference (NC) member of Parliament (MP), said on Thursday that he is trying to meet his party’s leaders, Farooq Abdullah, 82, and Omar Abdullah, to know whether they want to move court against their detention.

“Earlier they were opposed to challenging their detentions saying all political leaders of the state are under detention and there is no point moving court against individual detentions. Now, since Farooq Sahab’s detention has been extended, we want to know whether they would like to rethink that,” said Masoodi.

The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a former chief minister and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, was extended by three months on Saturday under the stringent Public Safety Act that allows detention without trial for up to two years.

Three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among hundreds of people detained to prevent protests against the nullification in August of the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) special status. It was also decided to bifurcate the region into two Union Territories. A lockdown and communications blackout, too, was imposed . Most restrictions have been eased since.

Barring Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone, another NC MP, most of the party’s top leaders are under detention along with around 33 other political leaders across parties.

Masoodi said that they have been unable to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah since October 6 as the government has denied them permission to meet them despite repeated requests.

“I have not been given permission to meet Farooq Sahab and Omar Sahab despite approaching the district administration multiple times. Even I went personally to district magistrate’s office and also gave requests in writing but there has been no response,” he said.

Masoodi, a former high court judge, said any detained person has the right to justice and consultation. “Anyone who is detained is not deprived of getting justice which also includes his right to consultation.”

