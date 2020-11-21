e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s house: All you need to know

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s house: All you need to know

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, an official said.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.
Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.(File Photo)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted a search at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and recovered small quantity of cannabis from the place, an official said.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, he said.

“A team led by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh’s residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

All you need to know about Bharti Singh’s case:

1. The NCB has summoned Singh and her husband hours after conducting a raid at their residence in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

2. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from her place. Singh’s name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler,” the official said.

3. The agency is also carrying out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In