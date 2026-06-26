‘Ugly truth was never hidden’: Yogendra Yadav counters Pradhan, says Emergency was already in school textbooks

Activist and Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav countered union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks on the NCERT including a reference to the 1975 Emergency in its textbook. Responding to Pradhan's remark, Yadav said it was a “lie”, adding that the “ugly truth” had not been hidden (ANI)

After Pradhan said that the NCERT had done a “good job” by bringing the topic to the “forefront”, Yadav replied that a chapter on the Emergency had already been included in a 2007 textbook, which he had helped in writing.

The row began after the NCERT, in its newly developed Class 9 Social Science texbook, flagged the emergency as “one of the major challenges” faced by the Indian democracy. The section on the Emergency was included in a chapter highlighting the strengths and challenges of a democracy.

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Pradhan's praise for NCERT, Yadav's ‘lie’ response Backing the NCERT's move to introduce the 1975–77 National Emergency into the Class 9 Social Science syllabus, Pradhan said the move helped future generations understand the “dark deeds of that period”.

“This is correct. NCERT has done the right thing. Future generations should know and understand the dark deeds of the Emergency so that such a situation does not arise again. That is why NCERT brought it to the forefront. NCERT did a good job...” Pradhan said.