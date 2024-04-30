 NCW seeks report from Karnataka police in Prajwal Revanna case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCW seeks report from Karnataka police in Prajwal Revanna case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2024 05:10 PM IST

The commission has demanded that a detailed report outlining the measures taken by the police authority concerned be submitted to it within three days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report within three days from the Karnataka police over allegations of sexual abuse involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (PTI file photo)
Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (PTI file photo)

In a letter to Karnataka director general of police (DGP), the NCW said that it had come across several video clips of obscene nature allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sitting MP for Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency sexually abusing hundreds of women circulated on social media.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women’s safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country,” the commission said in its letter.

The commission has demanded that a detailed report outlining the measures taken by the police authority concerned be submitted to it within three days.

Also Read:Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’: BJP leader blames ‘communication gap’ for poll ticket

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the state women commission had already taken note of the matter and after which the SIT was formed. She also questioned why the state government let Revanna leave.

“We have also asked the DGP about the status today. Why did the government let him away when NCW had registered a complaint and why a police action wasn’t taken, and no arrest was made... Karnataka government needs to answer the questions. This is a big issue. Several women have allegedly been sexually assaulted. It doesn’t matter if the videos are old or recent, a crime is a crime,” she said.

A first information report (FIR) alleging sexual harassment was lodged on Sunday against Prajwal and HD Revanna, who is an assembly member, on the complaint of a woman who worked at their home. The woman alleged she was sexually abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / NCW seeks report from Karnataka police in Prajwal Revanna case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On