NCW seeks report from Karnataka police in Prajwal Revanna case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report within three days from the Karnataka police over allegations of sexual abuse involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (PTI file photo)

In a letter to Karnataka director general of police (DGP), the NCW said that it had come across several video clips of obscene nature allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sitting MP for Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency sexually abusing hundreds of women circulated on social media.

“The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women’s safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country,” the commission said in its letter.

The commission has demanded that a detailed report outlining the measures taken by the police authority concerned be submitted to it within three days.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the state women commission had already taken note of the matter and after which the SIT was formed. She also questioned why the state government let Revanna leave.

“We have also asked the DGP about the status today. Why did the government let him away when NCW had registered a complaint and why a police action wasn’t taken, and no arrest was made... Karnataka government needs to answer the questions. This is a big issue. Several women have allegedly been sexually assaulted. It doesn’t matter if the videos are old or recent, a crime is a crime,” she said.

A first information report (FIR) alleging sexual harassment was lodged on Sunday against Prajwal and HD Revanna, who is an assembly member, on the complaint of a woman who worked at their home. The woman alleged she was sexually abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022.