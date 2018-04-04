NDA MPs to forego 23 days of salary to protest Parliament disruptions: Ananth Kumar

Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will forego their salary and allowances for 23 days to protest the current impasse in Parliament due to opposition disruptions.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the MPs of the NDA, which includes the BJP and several of its allies, would give up their salary for the disrupted period of the Budget session.

Kumar said the Congress’s undemocratic politics was to blame for the disruptions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. “We’re ready to talk about all the issues but they are not letting the houses function,” Kumar said.

“This money is given to serve the people and if we are not able to do so we have no right to take the people’s money,” he added.

Both Houses of Parliament have seen disruptions on consecutive days during this Budget session over issues such as the CBSE paper leak, Cauvery and special status to Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday afternoon, leaders of 13 Opposition parties met and urged the government and the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to allow discussion on issues being raised by them, saying they were willing to extend the Budget session to pass the government’s legislative agenda.

The Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned 10 times in a row during the day amid protests against the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill.