Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Dramatic video shows NDRF rescuing man stranded on pole amid floods in Dehradun

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 06:53 pm IST

A cloudburst in Dehradun on Monday night triggered heavy rainfall, leading to the swelling of rivers and streams in the area.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday rescued a child trapped in floodwaters midstream of the Swarna river.

In the video posted by the NDRF, a personnel is seen ziplining to the middle of the flooded river.
In the video posted by the NDRF, a personnel is seen ziplining to the middle of the flooded river.(PTI)

“1 child trapped in the flooded midstream of Swarna River at Tharkurpur, Premnagar. NDRF conducted #FWR Ops and rescued the child safely; PHT provided,” the NDRF said in a post on X, urging people in flood-prone areas to stay alert and follow the safety guidelines.

A cloudburst in Dehradun on Monday night triggered heavy rainfall, leading to the swelling of rivers and streams in the area.

In the video posted by the NDRF, a personnel is seen ziplining to the middle of the flooded river to reach the pole-like structure, atop which the child is stranded. The officer then attaches the carabiner to the child, who then ziplines back to safety.

Following the cloudburst and overnight rains, shops were washed away and roads were damaged. A purported video showed ten labourers being swept away by the Tons river, which was also in spate following heavy rainfall, NDTV reported. Of the men who were swept away, six are feared dead.

District magistrate Savin Bansal earlier said that rescue teams from the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Public Works Department (PWD) were engaged in rescue operations.

What triggered heavy rains over Uttarakhand, Himachal?

The sudden heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and neighbouring Himachal were due to a “violent interaction” between dry westerly winds and moisture-laden easterlies, PTI quoted meteorologists as saying.

“The rains were a result of violent interaction between warm and dry winds due to an anti-cyclone near Rajasthan and humid easterly winds,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology) at private forecaster Skymet, told PTI.

The interaction between the dry westerlies and moist easterlies is supposed to continue for the next 24 hours, C S Tomar, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional centre in Dehradun, said.

