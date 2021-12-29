Need 4 more days: Sena’s Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:32 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut, has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the investigation in the multi-crore scam in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. She was issued summons to appear before the central agency on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Raut, who is also the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said more time has been sought. “We have asked for about four more days,” said Raut.

“I have still not seen the notice but will reply to it as, despite differences, we respect the central agencies. It is an action out of political vendetta and everybody knows it. I am a Rajya Sabha MP and a lawmaker. I will respect the law despite some people holding it hostage and managing it to evade action,” he added.

Taunting the BJP, the Sena leader alleged that those indulging in financial scams tend to join the BJP. “We have committed no wrong and we are not afraid,” he underlined.

According to sources, Varsha Raut has sought time till January 5 next year.

Reacting to the new development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya said such delay exposes Raut.

“This is a third notice to Varsha Raut. Why is she not appearing before the agency and disclosing the facts,” said Somaiyya. “They will have to return the money as it was related to the scam,” he added.

The ED has reportedly found a link of transactions between the accounts of Varsha and Pravin Raut, one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, who was arrested recently. Guruashish is a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), whose other directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have already been arrested in connection with the scam.