e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Need 4 more days: Sena’s Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case

Need 4 more days: Sena’s Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case

Taunting the BJP, the Sena leader alleged that those indulging in financial scams tend to join the BJP.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:32 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The ED has reportedly found a link of transactions between the accounts of Varsha and Pravin Raut, one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, who was arrested recently. (Photo By Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
The ED has reportedly found a link of transactions between the accounts of Varsha and Pravin Raut, one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, who was arrested recently. (Photo By Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
         

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut, has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the investigation in the multi-crore scam in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. She was issued summons to appear before the central agency on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Raut, who is also the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said more time has been sought. “We have asked for about four more days,” said Raut.

“I have still not seen the notice but will reply to it as, despite differences, we respect the central agencies. It is an action out of political vendetta and everybody knows it. I am a Rajya Sabha MP and a lawmaker. I will respect the law despite some people holding it hostage and managing it to evade action,” he added.

Taunting the BJP, the Sena leader alleged that those indulging in financial scams tend to join the BJP. “We have committed no wrong and we are not afraid,” he underlined.

According to sources, Varsha Raut has sought time till January 5 next year.

Reacting to the new development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya said such delay exposes Raut.

“This is a third notice to Varsha Raut. Why is she not appearing before the agency and disclosing the facts,” said Somaiyya. “They will have to return the money as it was related to the scam,” he added.

The ED has reportedly found a link of transactions between the accounts of Varsha and Pravin Raut, one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, who was arrested recently. Guruashish is a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), whose other directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have already been arrested in connection with the scam.

tags
top news
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Sachin Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Congress Foundation Day
Sachin Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Congress Foundation Day
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd TestPM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In