Need change in mindset to help uplift backward communities: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that merely laws won’t help the backward communities and a change in “hearts and minds” is needed to bring about their upliftment.

His remarks came days after he called for an end to the concepts of ‘varna’ and ‘jaati’ (caste), stating that “everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel”.

Speaking at the Nana Rao park in Kanpur at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, Bhagwat said that while giving the country the Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had remarked that those considered backwards would no longer be called as such as they were equal by law and would sit with others.

“The fact is, everything will not be done by establishing law, hearts and minds need to change,” he said, adding the law provided political and economic freedom.

Asking why the Valmiki community was not lauded, he said, “We would not have known about Bhagwan Ram if it were not (for) Maharishi Valmiki. Naradji inspired him to write (the epic Ramayana).”

Valmiki Jayanti is important for anyone who wishes to be a “human being”, people could learn compassion, dedication and duty from Maharishi Valmiki, he said.

He also called on community members to join shakhas of the Sangh. “The Sangh stands solidly with the Valmiki community, we are with you to the best of our capabilities, our workers are there to help with any issue,” he said.

Speaking at a book launch on Friday, Bhagwat had called for expelling the caste system. “Concepts of ‘Varna’ and ‘Jaati’ (caste) should be forgotten... today if someone asks about it, everyone thinking in the interest of society should tell that ‘Varna’ and ‘Jaati’ (caste) system is a thing of the past and should be forgotten,” Bhagwat had said.

The RSS chief had further said, “Social equality was a part of the Indian tradition, but it was forgotten and this led to damaging consequences.”

“The previous generations made mistakes everywhere, and India was no exception,” he had said. “There should not be any problem accepting those mistakes. And if you think that by accepting that our ancestors made mistakes they will become inferior, that won’t happen because everybody’s ancestors made mistakes,” the RSS chief had added.