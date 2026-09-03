Need to learn lessons from past, but do not let past burden us: New Ram temple CEO

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), the first chief executive officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Wednesday said his four decades of service in the Indian Air Force would serve him well in his new role. In an interview with HT, Mishra also said he looked forward to taking on the challenges and responsibilities ahead, with team spirit as his guiding principle.

How does Jeetendra Mishra plan to address the past allegations of donation theft at the Ram Temple?

How does Jeetendra Mishra plan to address the past allegations of donation theft at the Ram Temple?

Why is team spirit emphasized by the new CEO of the Ram Temple Trust?

Why is team spirit emphasized by the new CEO of the Ram Temple Trust?

What qualifications and experience does Jeetendra Mishra bring as the new CEO of the Ram Temple Trust?

What qualifications and experience does Jeetendra Mishra bring as the new CEO of the Ram Temple Trust?

I am full of gratitude, and I consider myself a very fortunate person. You know, I am very fortunate because from the age of 17 years till 60 years, I got the opportunity to serve the nation in the Indian Air Force. I include the time spent in the NDA. That’s 43 years in uniform. And a few months after I retired, I got this opportunity to serve the Shri Ram Temple and the Ram Bhakts. I think there cannot be anybody more fortunate than me.

What was the reason you applied for the CEO’s job? What was the goal? Thousands of people applied for this position.

I applied for the same reasons that those thousands applied. The reasons were exactly the same.

To serve Lord Ram and His bhakts?

To serve the nation. Lord Ram does not require my service. It’s the nation and the people who require my service.

What will be your strategy going forward?

I would like to say that I cannot make a strategy on my own. It has to be under the guidance of the Trust and along with my team, the rest of the team. You know, my strategy will become infructuous if I do not take the team along or do not take the guidance of the Trust. It won’t progress. That’s how I look at the responsibility that lies ahead of me.

So team spirit will be the guiding principle?

Yes, absolutely. Also, managerial processes are fundamentally the same everywhere; they simply need to be tailored to the task at hand. I’ll put in my best effort. The success is dependent on so many other factors.

Your thoughts on the alleged donation theft?

Frankly speaking, I’ll not get into that aspect. We need to learn lessons from the past, but do not let the past burden us. We’ve been running this organisation very well, and I will probably join the team and do my bit to make it a little better. That’s all.

How will your IAF background help you?

The qualitative requirements for the CEO, which the other applicants also would have had, are almost similar. It’s a question of discipline, hard work, integrity, and integrity, which is what the search committee based its search upon. I’m fortunate that they’ve selected me.

Any thoughts on your role during Operation Sindoor?

I would only say that I was fortunate to be available at the time when my nation needed it, and I was able to succeed. For that, I not only thank the Almighty, but I also thank the citizens of my nation, my team here in Western Air Command and the Indian Air Force, and all of you all, the media... It’s always a team effort.

How do you plan to celebrate?

Currently, I’m unable to get off the phone. The moment I get off the phone, my mother is waiting. I have to take her aashirwaad also. She’s been waiting for the last two hours.