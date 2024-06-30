NEET-UG row: Chirag Paswan's sharp attack on Opposition for stalling Parliament

Union minister Chirag Paswan has reacted to the NEET paper leak case, claiming that the government was in touch with all stakeholders and would make the best decision for the students at the appropriate time. Paswan said that the government would take the best decision for students in the NEET case and asked for the Opposition to stop stalling Parliament

Chirag Paswan also attacked the Opposition for stalling the Parliament's proceedings, reflecting their “flawed mindset”(galat soch).

The Opposition on Friday had brought up the issue of NEET row despite several adjournments. Chirag Paswan responded to their demands in Parliament, stating, “The NEET case is being probed by agencies concerned and the matter is also before a court of law. Nonetheless, the government is holding talks with all the stakeholders. An appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time, in the best interests of students.”

Read more: Parliament adjourned till Monday amid uproar over discussion on NEET

He added, "The opposition is displaying a flawed mindset. If it wants to raise issues concerning the public, it must allow the House to run properly and participate in debates and discussions".

Paswan also addressed a query about Nitish Kumar, an NDA ally and the chief minister of Bihar, stating that he will be ‘leading’ the coalition in state assembly elections.

The newly inducted minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president was on his first tour of Bihar, his home state, earlier this month.

Paswan responded to the opposition's charge about increased crime in Bihar and deteriorating law and order by stating that, "The situation may be a cause for concern, but the government in the state is competent to tackle it".

The MP from Hajipur recently addressed a function where 5 newly elected MPs from his party were felicitated. He commented that unlike in Uttar Pradesh, the people in Bihar, "were not swayed by false propaganda of the opposition that the NDA was out to scrap the Constitution and do away with reservations".

Paswan announced that his party will hold a rally at Gandhi Maidan in November to celebrate the creation of Lok Janshakti Party, founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.