'Nehru Park renamed after Shivraj Singh Chouhan's sons', says Congress; BJP reacts

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 09:29 AM IST

The BJP said the Congress should not have any objection if people choose to rename the parks out of their love for the sons of CM Chouhan.

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that it had renamed the Nehru Park in Madhya Pradesh's Budhni after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's elder son. The party also claimed that his younger son's name was given to another park in the state.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT File Photo)

Attacking the BJP over the renaming spree, former minister and Congress leader Ajay Singh said, "The name of Nehru Park (named after Jawaharlal Nehru) has been changed after Shivraj Singh Chouhan's elder son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan while another park is named after younger son Kunal".

“Shivraj ji should tell what is the contribution of Kartikeya and Kunal. Where Kartikeya stands in front of Jawaharlal Nehru, who contributed immensely to the country's independence and to building a new India?” Singh added.

However, the BJP was quick to retort on the matter and said the Congress should not have any objection if local people choose to rename the parks out of their love for the sons of CM Chouhan.

“Ajay Singh is watching everything from the Congress's perspective. So, he sees Nehru, Firoz Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi everywhere and the Congress believes that everything should be named after them. What is the objection if local people named these parks in their town out of their love?” Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi asked.

Earlier, the Congress attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society. The party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Pettines & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years, NMML has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state”.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted in Hindi, “Those who do not have any history, they have gone to erase the history of others. The ill-fated attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless guardian of democracy. This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS.”

(With inputs from PTI)

