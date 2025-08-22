‘Neither Rahul Gandhi will become PM, nor…’: Amit Shah lashes out at Oppn in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a nepotism jibe at the ruling DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, saying Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son, Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister, while MK Stalin wants to make his son, Udhayanidhi, a chief minister. FILE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering in Sitamarhi district, Bihar, India. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)

Shah added in the same breath that neither Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would become the prime minister, nor Udhayanidhi would become the chief minister.

"Stalin ji has only one agenda to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia Gandhi also has only one agenda to make her son the Prime Minister. But I want to tell both of them. Neither Rahul Gandhi can become the Prime Minister nor Udhayanidhi can become the Chief Minister. NDA's victory is certain in both places," Amit Shah said while addressing party supporters in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

He also alleged that the DMK was leading the “most corrupt” government in the country and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ran the government as per Tamil classical book, Thirukkural's guidance for an able, ideal ruler.

Shah also attacked CM Stalin for his opposition against the recent bill to remove corrupt ministers from power, saying that the DMK leader has no right to dismiss the proposed law as he is a CM who did "black deed."

The home minister, citing the case against DMK leader and former Minister K Ponmudy and the recent one of V Senthil Balaji, asked if it was appropriate to be part of the Cabinet and govern despite being jailed.