Nepal crisis similar to India's, says Sanjay Raut, cites 'corruption, dictatorship…'

After the collapse of the Nepalese government, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday drew parallels between the situation in the neighbouring country and India, alleging similar corruption and authoritarianism. Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after it was set on fire during a protest. (AP)

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, the UBT leader said the crisis in the neighbouring nation was fueled by anger over corruption, dictatorship and the lavish lifestyles of ministers and their families, a sentiment he said can also be seen in India. Follow LIVE updates on Nepal unrest

He added that Nepal's "fire" would soon spread to India, especially since the country shares borders with five Indian states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

"The youth here, if it is quiet today, it's because they are unemployed. There are a lot of problems," said Raut.

“Our prime minister gives free ration to 80 crore people. What does that reflect? That India has a poor population which is living on free ration. This is exactly how Nepal is and used to be,” he added.

"In India as well, taxpayers' money goes abroad. Someone's son lives in Dubai, some in Singapore," said Raut, followed by a jibe at Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah, who is the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The UBT leader added that one of the main reasons behind why movements similar to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal are yet to be seen in India is because the "people of the country remember Gandhi and his values."

"The PM can abuse Gandhi all he wants, but the only reason the Modi government is still standing and alive is because of Gandhi's values," he added.

Nepal's ‘Gen-Z’ protests topple government

Over the past two days, massive protest and unrest have taken over Nepal, which has resulted in the resignation of Prime minister KP Sharma Oli and a majority of his cabinet.

The protest, which were triggered by a social media ban, called for the resignation of Oli over rampant corruption and the rise of authoritarianism in the country.