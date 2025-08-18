NESO protests across Northeast seeking to curb illegal Bangladeshi immigration

Shillong: The North East Student Organisations (NESO) on Monday staged sit-in strikes across all state capitals of the region, demanding that the Centre and state governments act decisively to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh and safeguard the indigenous people. The NESO staged sit-in strikes across all state capitals in the Northeast on Monday.

Addressing protesters in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said the agitation was a call to action against decades of unchecked influx that has altered the demographic balance in several states.

“We have faced this problem of illegal immigration especially from Bangladesh into different parts of the Northeast. We have seen the situation in Tripura, Assam and even Meghalaya, where there have been upheavals and people’s movements against this infiltration,” he said.

Jyrwa cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address acknowledging the impact of large-scale illegal immigration on the Northeast, adding, “Since the Prime Minister has acknowledged this grave issue, we hope the Government of India takes concrete steps on the ground to protect the welfare of the indigenous people.”

Even as the protests were underway, tension flared in Assam’s Barak Valley where two Khasi villagers, Raju Kasar and Bikas Syngkor, were left critically injured after a group of 25–30 men, alleged to be suspected Bangladeshis, attacked them with daos, sharp weapons and country-made firearms at Kalakhal Khasi Punji under Kachudaram police station on August 15.

The victims were among six villagers who had gone to their betel leaf plantation when the group confronted them and demanded they vacate the land. On their refusal, the mob allegedly launched a violent assault. Both victims are battling for their lives at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The Khasi Students Union (KSU) Barrack Valley, in a letter to the Cachar district authorities, demanded immediate action, accusing the attackers of involvement in theft, timber smuggling and drug trafficking.

KSU president Walton Rymbai warned that the situation in Kalakhal was extremely tense. “The culprits have threatened to burn down the village and target our school-going girls….. The situation is very tense. The Kalakhal village people are not able to move out of the village and school- going children especially our young girls stop going to school as their life is under threat,” he said.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed by Sibil Suchiang, wife of one of the victims, at Kachudaram Police Station.

The NESO said it would soon convene a meeting to chalk out its next course of action, even as the Kalakhal attack underscores the urgent need for government intervention to address the growing sense of insecurity among indigenous communities.