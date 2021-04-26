New Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu from today: List of what’s allowed and what’s not

Tamil Nadu state government on Saturday (April 24) announced new Covid-19 related restrictions which came into effect from 4am on Monday. Measures, including e-registration for travellers from other states have been brought back in the state which has been witnessing more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus disease since April 18.

With the new restrictions in place now, here is a look at what is allowed and what is not in the southern state:

What’s allowed?

Provision shops, groceries shops, vegetable shops, supermarkets and departmental stores are allowed to operate with only 50 per cent of customers at a time. Also, supermarkets and departmental stores must operate without air conditioning.

Hotels, restaurants and cafes are allowed to provide only take-away services. Additionally, hotels and lodges are allowed to serve food to the guests in their rooms.

All e-commerce activities have been allowed to operate within the prescribed time limit.

A maximum of 50 people at marriages and 25 people at cremations and funerals are allowed.

Government and private buses are allowed to operate with only as many passengers as the seating capacity. Rental vehicles and taxis are allowed to operate with three passengers apart from the driver, while autos can carry two passengers apart from the driver.

Passengers from other states, countries are allowed to enter the state by registering themselves in http://eregister.tnega.org. However, people from Puducherry are exempted from the e-registration.

What’s not allowed?

Cinema theatres, gymnasiums, recreation clubs, auditoriums, meeting halls and other such places that can attract large gatherings have been ordered shut.

Shopping complexes and malls are not allowed to operate. Provision stores and vegetable shops within the malls are also not barred from opening.

Beauty parlours, spas, salons and barber shops will remain shut across the state.

All places of worship will remain closed for the public. However, employees are allowed to continue daily rituals.

Sports complexes and training academies are not allowed for the public. However, athletes training for national and international competitions are exempted.

The state reported 15,659 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday while 82 patients lost their lives. The total confirmed cases stood at 1,081,988 cases and the death toll rose to 13,557. A night curfew and a Sunday-curfew were imposed previously to control the spread of the disease in the state.