New guidelines for soldiers set to join duties after leave

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:37 IST

New Delhi The Indian Army on Monday came out with a fresh of instructions for soldiers who have completed their leaves, temporary duties and courses, and are required to rejoin their units on priority.The army said all its personnel be classified as ‘green’ (who have completed 14 days of quarantine), ‘yellow’ (those who need to undergo 14 days quarantine) and lastly, ‘red’ (who are symptomatic and require isolation and further treatment in Covid hospitals).

According to the instructions, the top priority bracket includes soldiers whose units or duty stations are within 500km by private transport from their place of leave, all ranks of the operationally-critical Northern Command and personnel belonging to Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Service who are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The second highest priority for rejoining duty has been accorded to “all ranks of Eastern Command plus officers and key appointments of other Commands as decided by the respective Commands”.

“The guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from leave/temporary duty/courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units,” two senior army officers said.

The new orders said soldiers would rejoin duties only on the receipt of specific instructions from their units, formations and establishments. “Any individual whose leave station is within 500km of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to unit using private transport only. Those who are not within the 500km limit will report to nearest unit/station headquarters in private vehicle only,” the instructions said.

“All personnel reporting back from leave, temporary duty and courses will be classified as ‘yellow’ and will undergo 14 days quarantine at the reporting station/unit. They will subsequently be moved from reporting station to duty stations and units in army vehicles, special trains, etc.,” the instructions said.

The army clarified in case such personnel do not move under the supervision of military authorities, they will continue to be considered ‘yellow’ and would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine again.

According to the instructions, Indian Army soldiers from Nepal, who are on leave, will remain at their home stations till the situation in the neighbouring country stabilises or the government opens the border for the movement of personnel.

“Requisite move instructions will accordingly be passed to such personnel from their parent units, headquarters and establishments,” the instructions said.

The army clarified that the latest instructions will not apply to soldiers in hotspots or containment zones. “Individuals in hotspots/containment zones will follow strict ‘no movement’ till the areas are denotified. The leave-granting authorities will decide on the use of the exception of areas officially declared as hotspots/containment zones by the central/state government,” the instructions said.