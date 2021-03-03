No new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry
In a remarkable achievement in India's fight against the pandemic, twenty-four States and Union Territories including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.
The 24 States and UTs include Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Bihar, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Tripura, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Ninty-eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Four States account for 88.78 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties - 54. Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
86.58 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six States.
Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,332 newly recovered cases. 3,512 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 473 in Tamil Nadu.
India's total coronavirus active caseload has reached 1,70,126 today. The present active caseload now stands at 1.53 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
14,989 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 7,863. It is followed by Kerala with 2,938 while Punjab reported 729 new cases.
While Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir showed a reduction in the active cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat displayed a rise in the active cases during the same time period, the health ministry said.
More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.
These include 67,42,187 Health Care Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 27,13,144 HCWs (2nd dose), 55,70,230 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 834 FLWs (2nd Dose), 71,896 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 5,22,458 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.
As on Day-46 of the vaccination drive (March 2, 2021), a total of 7,68,730 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 6,52,501 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,527 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,16,229 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.
More than 1.08 crore (1,08,12,044) people have recovered so far. 13,123 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.
