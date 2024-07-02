New offensive by Myanmar’s resistance forces brings fighting closer to Indian border

NEW DELHI: A new offensive launched by Myanmar’s resistance forces against government troops in western Chin state has brought the fighting closer to the borders with India and Bangladesh, sparking concerns about a possible spillover to the northeastern state of Mizoram. In this photo provided by a displaced Rohingya, the scarlet flames that came out from the burning of the houses in the town of Buthidaung in Rakhine state, Myanmar, are seen from a distance (AP FILE)

As part of several new campaigns by resistance forces in different parts of Myanmar, the Chin Brotherhood group launched an operation in Chin state last month to drive out junta forces. The situation has been further complicated by clashes between two factions of resistance forces, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The Indian Army and security agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation in Chin state, one of Myanmar’s most impoverished regions that shares a 510-km unfenced border with Mizoram, the people said. “The latest clashes between the anti-junta forces and government troops have occurred closer to the border with Bangladesh but we can’t let our guard down,” one of the people cited above said.

“The security situation within Chin state is very fluid and rapidly deteriorating,” a second person said, noting that trade between Mizoram and border areas of Myanmar was suspended in June after junta troops blew up a bridge over the Run river.

The security situation in Chin state has worsened at a time when resistance forces have made advances in other key areas, such as the central Mandalay administrative division, which is home to important military facilities. A People’s Defence Force (PDF) claimed on Tuesday that it had seized the headquarters of the junta’s air defence battalion and eight other bases in Maddaya township of Mandalay region.

Toe Kyaw Hlaing, a councillor of the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), an advisory body to Myanmar’s government in exile, said fresh fighting had also erupted in eastern Shan state after government forces violated a ceasefire brokered by China.

“The PDFs have made gains around Matupi township in Chin state and last week, the Arakan Army captured Thandwe airport in Rakhine state,” Hlaing said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar conveyed India’s “deep concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on our border” when he met the junta’s deputy prime minister Than Shwe in New Delhi on June 26. “India is open to engaging all stakeholders in addressing this situation,” Jaishankar said on X after meeting Than Shwe, who was transiting through New Delhi.

The reference to all stakeholders, experts said, marks a shift from New Delhi’s earlier position of engaging primarily with the State Administration Council (SAC) headed by the military leadership.

Jaishankar also flagged “priority challenges” such as the trafficking of narcotics, arms and people, and particularly sought Myanmar’s cooperation for the “early return of Indian nationals trapped in Myawaddy”.

The people cited above said hundreds of Indian nationals were among thousands of foreigners believed to have been lured to Myawaddy with promises of jobs in the IT sector and then forced to join cyber fraud networks.

Hlaing said the Indian side should also engage with Myanmar’s government in exile to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals caught up in criminal networks run by online fraudsters. Many of these networks are based in areas no longer controlled by the junta, he said.