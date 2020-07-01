New probe against Nath nephew over non-payment of dues: Cops

india

: Delhi police has launched a probe against Ratul Puri, the nephew of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for allegedly not paying dues, including gratuity, to over 1,800 employees of Moser Baer India Ltd and Moser Baer Solar Ltd, officials familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

Puri is already being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in different cases, including the Rs 3,726 crore VVIP Chopper (Agusta Westland) case, and has already been charged with money laundering in the matter. Last week, CBI filed a case against him and his mother Nita Puri (Nath’s sister) for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank of Rs 787 crore.

The Delhi police first information report (FIR), registered this February but not reported until now, names Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita Puri, and two others. The FIR, reviewed by HT, was registered on a complaint from Dori Singh, secretary of the Moser Baer Employees’ Union, who alleged that around Rs 90 crore dues, including gratuity of 1,883 workers of Moser Baer, were not paid after the company went into liquidation in September 2018.

Singh’s complaint, on the basis of which FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating (Section 420)and conspiracy (Section 120-B), said that “at least 1,883 employees of Moser Baer are suffering day and night because they are not getting due payments, their inalienable right, because Devendra Singh (resolution professional) in connivance with Deepak Puri, Nita Puri, Sunita Mowdgal (former directors of Moser Baer India Limited), and Ratul Puri (Director of Hindustan Power Projects Private Limited) diverted funds from Gratuity Trust Account which amounts to an offence Under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code”.

O P Mishra, Joint Commissioner (EOW) Delhi Police told HT, “We are investigating the case.”

When contacted, Ratul Puri’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal contended that the FIR had no basis. “Delhi police has already filed a report in the court that no offence has been committed, and subsequent to the date of FIR, the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearly states that the gratuity dues of all employees have been paid. Moreover, my client Ratul Puri is neither named nor concerned with this FIR, and it is a matter between the liquidator and the workmen which got finally settled,” he said.

“The records which were made a part of the application reveal that gratuity was processed to 112 employees preferentially. The e-mail dated February 7, 2019 by Devendra Singh to Anil Kohli, proves the fact. It is written that he had allowed gratuity preferentially. Those people were seriously ill/ bedridden/ expired,” the FIR said.

The FIR added that the examples cited by the liquidator in his application before the National Company Law Tribunal (Principal Bench), which was disposed of by an order dated February 19, 2019, reveals that employees were made to resign from Moser Baer India, and were either appointed or transferred to Moser Baer Electronics Limited (a subsidiary of Moser Baer India). “This transfer was shown as a break in service... It is settled law that if there is a transfer of an employee/workman from the parent to the subsidiary company, then calculation of gratuity should be counted continuously,” it said.