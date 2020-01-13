e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
New rule at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, devotees in jeans, t-shirts won’t be able to touch the deity

The members of a scholars’ body, which announced the change in dress code, also suggested increasing the time for Sparsh Darshan.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has decided to implement a dress code for devotees before they enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Devotees who want to touch the Jyotirlinga (called sparsh darshan) in the sanctum sanctorum will now have to put on Dhoti-Kurta. Temple administration has taken a decision to this effect after holding a meeting with Kashi Vidvat Parishad (the oldest and most recognised body of city’s Sanskrit Scholars and Vedic experts) on Sunday evening.

Those wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be able to worship the deity from a distance. They will not be allowed to enter the sanctum.

UP Tourism and Dharmarth Karya Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, who chaired the meeting, sought suggestions from the members of the Parishad for extending time for sparsh darshan so that many more devotees could touch the Jyotirlinga.

Professor Ramchandra Pandey and other members of the Parishad unanimously said that the time could be extended to 11 am. He suggested that there should be a dress code for doing sparsh darshan. After discussion, Dhoti-Kurta was fixed as attire for the male devotees and Saree for the female devotees willing to do sparsh darshan.

The Parishad members also gave suggestions for fixing a dress code for the archaks (the priests who offer prayers at the temple).

“The new dress code for the devotees want to do sparsh darshan will be effective very soon. Temple administration has been asked to ensure it as early as it is possible. A dress code will also be decided for the archaks in order that they could be identified in the crowd,” said Tiwari.

The minister has also announced that Vedic Centre will be set up in Vishwanath Corridor area. At the centre, there will be a sub-centre to train the priests in basics of computer, and English speaking for three months.

