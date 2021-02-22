New updates from Hindustan Times: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected

Vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj. Read more

India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in non-friction points

Even as the disengagement of frontline solders at the north and south banks of Pangong Tso is completed, the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) will continue to patrol areas in Ladakh that were not friction points between India and China. Read more

Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects on Monday in Assam—his third visit to the poll-bound state in a month. Read more

UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors

Sounding an alert due to rising Covid-19 cases in states such Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh will issue guidelines for visitors to UP from these states, said a top health department official on Sunday. Read more

Sunil Gavaskar comments on R Ashwin's chances of making it to India's limited-overs squad

Ravichandran Ashwin may have excelled in the longest format of the game with both ball and bat but former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that the off-spinner will not be able to make a comeback in India's limited-overs squad. Read more

Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut's reaction to MLA’s 'naachne gaane waali' comment: 'You made it worse'

Swara Bhasker came out in support of Kangana Ranaut after a politician used derogatory language for the Dhakaad actor. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor shows how to mix athleisure with femininity in all-pink cargos

For an impromptu photo shoot, Shanaya Kapoor opted to wear an all-pink cargo hoodie and sweat pants worth ₹20k and show us the right way to mix athleisure with chic vibes. Read more

'Love jihad plot to make Kerala Islamic state': UP CM Yogi campaigns for BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Kerala ahead of elections. Watch