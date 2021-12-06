New updates from HT: TMC delegation to visit Nagaland after civilian killings, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

5-member TMC delegation to visit Nagaland today after civilian killings

A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to visit Nagaland today to meet the families of those who died in the firing incident in the Mon district. Read more…

S-400, AK-203 rifles: Russian President Vladimir Putin on a power-packed visit to India today | 10 points

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India for a day-long visit on Monday, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more…

Omicron puzzle: Fauci says possibly mild cases, WHO expert warns about hospitalisations

The initial reports on the Omicron variant of coronavirus indicate that it may be less dangerous than Delta which continues to drive a surge in hospitalisations, according to top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci. Read more…

India’s Omicron tally rises to 21 with 17 news cases; Rajasthan reports nine

India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron on Sunday, nine in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and one in Delhi, taking the tally to 21. Watch video

'He wasn't agreeing. At one stage we gave up': Ganguly on difficulties in convincing Dravid to become India's head coach

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday revealed how hard he had to work to convince legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid to take up the job of the men's national team coach. Read more…

What Katrina Kaif wore to Vicky Kaushal's house amid wedding preparations

Actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will soon tie the knot later this week in Rajasthan. Amid the ongoing wedding preparations, the bride-to-be arrived at Vicky's house last night with her mother, Suzanne Turquotte. The paparazzi clicked Katrina leaving her home and arriving at Vicky's building decked up in a gorgeous white saree, looking breathtaking as ever. See all pics and video

When Rajesh Khanna told Akshay Kumar to stop working in Khiladi series, predicted grandson Aarav will be next superstar

Rajesh Khanna had once shared his thoughts about the kind of film and roles his son-in-law, actor Akshay Kumar was choosing. While the veteran actor said that Akshay was doing a ‘fine job’ at the movies, he should stop working in Khiladi movies. Read more…