e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Newly-wed couple shot dead at their doorstep. His father is a suspect: Cops

Newly-wed couple shot dead at their doorstep. His father is a suspect: Cops

The Uttarakhand Police said the couple, in their early twenties, had married just three months earlier

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:13 IST
Ankur Sharma and Kalyan Das
Ankur Sharma and Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
A young Uttarakhand coupe was shot dead just outside their house in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district
A young Uttarakhand coupe was shot dead just outside their house in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district(Getty Images)
         

A young couple married just three months earlier were shot dead by unidentified men late on Monday evening in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, police said.

Rashid, 24, and Nazia, 22, were returning from the local market in Kashipur area when the assailants came on a motorcycle and shot them dead. The couple were at the doorsteps when the firing started.

Rakesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police, Kashipur, told Hindustan Times that the initial probe had led the police to conclude that the man’s father-in-law was not happy with their love marriage.”

“At present he is suspected to be behind the crime and is on the run. However, it is also possible that more people are involved in the incident. A probe is on,” said Bhatt.

“As they were entering the house, some unidentified men came from behind on a motorbike and shot at them. Both fell on the ground and died on the spot. The accused fled from the scene after the crime. The police were then informed by neighbours after which it rushed to the spot,” said the official.

tags
top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In