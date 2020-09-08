Newly-wed couple shot dead at their doorstep. His father is a suspect: Cops

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:13 IST

A young couple married just three months earlier were shot dead by unidentified men late on Monday evening in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, police said.

Rashid, 24, and Nazia, 22, were returning from the local market in Kashipur area when the assailants came on a motorcycle and shot them dead. The couple were at the doorsteps when the firing started.

Rakesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police, Kashipur, told Hindustan Times that the initial probe had led the police to conclude that the man’s father-in-law was not happy with their love marriage.”

“At present he is suspected to be behind the crime and is on the run. However, it is also possible that more people are involved in the incident. A probe is on,” said Bhatt.

“As they were entering the house, some unidentified men came from behind on a motorbike and shot at them. Both fell on the ground and died on the spot. The accused fled from the scene after the crime. The police were then informed by neighbours after which it rushed to the spot,” said the official.