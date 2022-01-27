Evening brief with HT: Karan Singh backs Ghulam Nabi Azad amid infighting over Padma award and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Infighting over Padma award: Karan Singh backs Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday backed his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad, calling him a “well-deserved” candidate for India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. Read More

BJP fields Darshan Singh Shivjot from Chamkaur Sahib against Channi; Check list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, fielding Darshan Singh Shivjot from the crucial Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which is also chief minister Charanjit Singh's incumbent seat. Read More

R-Day celebrations: Burhan Wani's father hoists Tricolour at Pulwama school

The father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani hoisted the Tricolour at a school in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the Republic Day. Read More

Ganguly told Shastri 'boss, it's time to go': Former Pakistan captain blames BCCI chief for launching 'personal attacks'

Even as Team India tries to move on from the entire BCCI-Virat Kohli fiasco, speculations continue to flock Indian cricket. Read More

Shweta Tiwari in trouble over remark on God while talking about her innerwear, MP minister Narrotam Mishra wants probe

Shweta Tiwari has landed into trouble after her recent remark, referring to God while taking about her innerwear did not go down well with some. Read More

