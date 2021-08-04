News update from Hindustan Times: Karnataka CM Bommai says oath-taking likely today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai says oath-taking likely today

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that an expansion of the state cabinet is likely on Wednesday evening if the clearance for the same is received from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership in the morning. The swearing-in of the new ministers, as part of the cabinet expansion, might take place as early as 5pm on Wednesday, according to reports citing government officials familiar with the development.

Widespread, heavy rain to continue over West MP, east Rajasthan

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over West Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan, which are already dealing with a flood-like situation, for the next five days, according to India Meteorological Department.

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 9, a party functionary said on Tuesday. During an informal discussion with the Opposition leaders at a breakfast meeting in Constitution Club, Gandhi told some of them that he will visit the Union territory soon, a senior non-Congress leader who was sitting at the same table with the former Congress chief said, asking not to be named.

Election Commission to start preparations for five poll-bound states

The Election Commission of India has kick-started the process to conduct elections in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab, and a special summary revision and updation of the electoral rolls is set to begin next week, people familiar with the matter said. Elections in the five states are due early next year.

Afghanistan asks India to call urgent UNSC meeting after blast rocks Kabul

Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Atmar spoke on convening a UN Security Council meeting. He also spoke on escalating violence by the Taliban in Afghanistan. India is currently holding the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

'Last time in Nottingham, he had picked up five wickets': Harbhajan names India player whose absence could be 'fatal'

Although India's record in Tests in England isn't one to brag, they begin the five-match series at a venue they have fared better at as compared to others – The Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium. Nottingham has hosted seven matches between India and England in the past with both teams having won two Test matches, while three ended in draws. The last time they toured England for a Test series, India lost 1-4, their only win of the series coming at this very venue.

Kiara Advani promotes Shershaah in the most beautiful organza saree worth ₹48k

The release of her upcoming project Shershaah with rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra, has been keeping Kiara Advani busy. But that hasn't stopped the star from showcasing her sartorial prowess with each look donned for the film's promotions. The actor has been promoting Shershaah in full swing wearing impeccable attires, from a bold orange pantsuit to an embroidered saree. Her latest look in another embroidered saree comes on top of this list.

Listen to ‘13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video shared by Nasa

NASA often presents netizens with such space-related images that help us understand what lies beyond our Blue Planet a little better. The space agency has also been encouraging people to experience stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight. It is through sonification. In this process, the astronomical data collected by different space telescopes are converted into sounds.

Salma Hayek loved this Priyanka Chopra film, lists similarities between Mexicans and Indians

Salma Hayek was all praise for Priyanka Chopra's Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger, and for the ease with which non-American actors work. Salma Hayek will soon be seen in Marvel's Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao and co-starring Indian character actor Harish Patel.

