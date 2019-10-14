News updates from Hindustan Times: 20,000 HAL employees to launch indefinite strike today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:17 IST

20,000 HAL employees to launch indefinite strike over wage revision today

Around 20,000 employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will begin an indefinite on Monday over revision of wages and other demands. The strike comes after weeks of talks between the employees union and the management failed to reach an agreement. Read more.

Ahead of Supreme Court verdict, Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya till December 10

Authorities have imposed Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in Ayodhya in views of the festive season and the verdict expected in the ongoing Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in the Supreme Court by November 17. Read more.

‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Hong Kong protests

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a stern warning against dissent as protests continue in Hong Kong, saying any attempt to divide China will end in “crushed bodies and shattered bones”.

His comments came during a state visit to Nepal on Sunday, the BBC reported citing China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Read more.

How RSS, technology are helping BJP’s welfare push | Analysis

Narendra Modi’s is not the first government to announce big-ticket welfare schemes in India. But if the Nashik office is any indicator, the BJP is definitely the first political party to actively deploy its cadre in ensuring that people enroll into these schemes and the party keeps a track of beneficiaries. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude van Damme in Riyadh, tells Jason Momoa that AbRam is a fan of Aquaman. Watch

Pictures of Shah Rukh posing with Hollywood stars, Jason Momoa, Jackie Chan and retired martial arts expert and Belgian hero, Jean-Claude van Damme from Riyadh have surfaced online. Read more.

Travel on the cards? Here are five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free

They say travelling is worth more than money ever will be, and who knows this better than wayfarers who can never hold themselves back from going on excursions. Exploring new places and cultures is the norm for them. Read more.

Virat Kohli reveals how India became a dominant force in Test cricket

A dominant India trampled South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test of the three-match rubber to clinch the Freedom Trophy with a contest to go. It was also India’s 11th consecutive series win at home, which is another world record. Readmore.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 09:15 IST